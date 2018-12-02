        <
          Best bets for Redskins-Eagles

          AP Photo/John Locher
          Dec 2, 2018
          • Warren Sharp
            Warren Sharp

            Special to ESPN.com
            • Licensed professional engineer with 20 years experience
            • Uses advanced metrics to find betting market inefficiencies
            • Specializes in NFL and CFB totals
          • Preston Johnson
            Preston Johnson

            • Professional sports bettor finding advantages in inefficient markets
          Where does the betting value lie in Monday's prime-time matchup? Warren Sharp and Preston Johnson provide their picks to help you place your bets.

          Note: All odds courtesy of the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook as of Sunday afternoon.

          Washington Redskins at Philadelphia Eagles (-6)

          Total: 45
          PickCenter public consensus pick: 54 percent picked Philadelphia

          Sharp: This is a must-win for both teams if either wants a shot at making the playoffs. The Redskins have the rest advantage, having most recently played last Thursday during the day, and then not against until Monday night. That will give Colt McCoy more time to prepare for the Eagles' injury-ravaged secondary.

