Best bets for Redskins-Eagles

Where does the betting value lie in Monday's prime-time matchup? Warren Sharp and Preston Johnson provide their picks to help you place your bets.

Note: All odds courtesy of the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook as of Sunday afternoon.

Total: 45

PickCenter public consensus pick: 54 percent picked Philadelphia

Sharp: This is a must-win for both teams if either wants a shot at making the playoffs. The Redskins have the rest advantage, having most recently played last Thursday during the day, and then not against until Monday night. That will give Colt McCoy more time to prepare for the Eagles' injury-ravaged secondary.