ARLINGTON, Texas -- Notre Dame cornerback Julian Love returned in the second half of the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic on Saturday after missing most of the first half with what coach Brian Kelly called "a head injury."

The All-American was in on the first series for the Irish but didn't play after that in the first half. He spent some time on the exercise bike on the sideline but did not return to the field before halftime.

With Love sidelined, Clemson's offense repeatedly looked to throw downfield, picking on backup Donte Vaughn to the tune of three touchdowns -- two to Justyn Ross and one, just before halftime, to Tee Higgins.

Love ended the regular season with one interception, 61 tackles and 15 pass breakups, which ranked ninth nationally.

Clemson led Notre Dame 23-3 at the half. The winner will move on to the College Football National Championship game against either Alabama or Oklahoma.